The Christmas Day battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors was everything we hoped it would be. Kyrie Irving's clutch shooting came up trumps again for the defending champions as they won by a point.

But the game was not without contention and the NBA's final two-minute report has shown that match officials were guilty of some mistakes that heavily affected the outcome of the game.

Richard Jefferson - who sent social media crazy with posterizing dunks on Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant - was guilty of tripping KD on the final player but no call was given and the Cavs let the clock run down.

The league has admitted that a foul should've been called on the 36-year-old and that LeBron James should have been given a technical foul for hanging on the rim following a slam dunk.

These two plays would've evidently changed the outcome of the game, but history reads that Cleveland notched another win to their collection and, as Tyronn Lue said, the mistake is 'on them [the officials].'

The two franchises lock horns again in the early hours of January 17 and we can expect more fireworks at the Oracle Arena. After the brilliant game on Christmas Day, there would be no complaints if we had seven games like that in the finals.