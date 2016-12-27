Fans react to MOTD's hilarious Boxing Day fail

There was a full programme of football for fans to feast upon this festive season, with 16 out of the 20 Premier League teams taking to the pitch.

Everyone loves a bit of festive footy, so what better way to unwind with some of the leftover turkey than to sit down in front of Match of the Day on Monday night to watch all the action.

However, viewers were left slightly disappointed with the coverage thanks to one major flaw in the BBC's broadcasting.

Article continues below

During the show, many were left perplexed by the sound problems endured in the studio and took to social media to vent their anger.

Usually, the lack of sound wouldn't be a problem during the hum-drum analysis of Alan Shearer and company, but the sound problems affected the enjoyment of watching the games themselves.

Article continues below

The problem predominantly affected viewers watching in HD, with reports claiming that some viewers didn't get their sound back until Manchester City and Hull's game – coverage of which was fourth in the running order.

Others, though, didn't get it back until viewing the draw between Crystal Palace and Watford, which was sixth.

And though the problem only affected a minority, the responses ranged from confused to absolutely fuming, as you can see below...

At least those watching in HD didn't have to put up with any of Gary Lineker's festive puns.

Silver linings and all that...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms