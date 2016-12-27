Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

MOTD.

Fans react to MOTD's hilarious Boxing Day fail

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was a full programme of football for fans to feast upon this festive season, with 16 out of the 20 Premier League teams taking to the pitch.

Everyone loves a bit of festive footy, so what better way to unwind with some of the leftover turkey than to sit down in front of Match of the Day on Monday night to watch all the action.

However, viewers were left slightly disappointed with the coverage thanks to one major flaw in the BBC's broadcasting.

Article continues below

During the show, many were left perplexed by the sound problems endured in the studio and took to social media to vent their anger.

Usually, the lack of sound wouldn't be a problem during the hum-drum analysis of Alan Shearer and company, but the sound problems affected the enjoyment of watching the games themselves.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

The problem predominantly affected viewers watching in HD, with reports claiming that some viewers didn't get their sound back until Manchester City and Hull's game – coverage of which was fourth in the running order.

Others, though, didn't get it back until viewing the draw between Crystal Palace and Watford, which was sixth.

And though the problem only affected a minority, the responses ranged from confused to absolutely fuming, as you can see below...

At least those watching in HD didn't have to put up with any of Gary Lineker's festive puns.

Silver linings and all that...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Chelsea
Manchester United
Football
Liverpool
Premier League
Arsenal
Gary Lineker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again