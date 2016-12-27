Gonzalo Higuain has been in fine form for Juventus this season.

Since completing a £75.3 million move from Napoli in the summer, the Argentine has somewhat replicated his goalscoring heroics from last term with 10 league goals.

Juventus are currently top of Serie A as a result, four points above Roma in second and with a game in hand to potentially extend their lead.

Winning the Scudetto would be a dream come true for Higuain who, since leaving Real Madrid in 2013 with three La Liga titles, hasn't won the league.

In a recent interview with Premium Sport, per 101 Great Goals, Higuain discussed life in Turin and reflected upon his glittering career by naming his toughest ever opponent and his heroes while growing up.

The 29-year-old has faced some of the world's best defenders throughout his playing career but claims one player was "intolerable" to play against.

That man, perhaps unsurprisingly, is Barcelona legend Carles Puyol.

"The toughest defender I've ever faced is Puyol," Higuain said. "When I was playing against Barcelona (at Real Madrid) he was intolerable.

"As for goalkeepers I've played with three of the best out there: [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Iker] Casillas and [Pepe] Reina. Score a goal [against] Buffon is a double challenge because he's an amazing keeper.

"I admire Gigi a lot because he has the same hunger of when he was young."

As for his heroes - and the current strikers he admires - he added: "When I was a child I used to watch many Serie A games.

"There were strikers like [David] Trezeguet, [Gabriel] Batistuta, [Hernan] Crespo and [Vicenzo] Montella, but also the best striker of all time to me: [Brazilian] Ronaldo.

"At the moment [Luis] Suarez is doing so well, he's improved a lot and he's a better striker than when he was at Liverpool. [Robert] Lewandowski is also a top player and [Sergio] Aguero too."

Higuain also spared a word for teammate Dybala, who he claims is the heir to Lionel Messi's throne.

"Dybala is similar to Messi. Messi is the best and he's proving it day by day. Paulo is still young and his future is up to him.

"In order to become a top player, one has to be mentally very strong. There will be highs and lows, he must remain balanced, do not listen to either praises or criticisms."

