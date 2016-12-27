Finn Balor has had a mixed start to life on the WWE’s main roster.

Despite picking up vital wins over Roman Reigns – which was a clean victory – as well as defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to become the first-ever Universal Champion, a cruel injury stopped him in his tracks.

NXT SUCCESS

Although he has had plenty of success on NXT and on Monday Night Raw already, fans have still questioned why it took Triple H so long to call him up.

This is because he’s arguably one of the most talented stars in the entire company, so many fans believed he could have skipped NXT altogether because of the following he had over in Japan as Prince Devitt, the first leader of The Bullet Club.

However, The Game has finally touched on the subject of why Balor was kept on NXT for so long, rather than leapfrogging a number of stars and heading straight under the bright lights of Raw.

His reason is simple and understandable; Balor had never talked much in previous organisations and NXT was the platform for him to shine and improve on that

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “Guys have things to learn along the way.

“Unless you’ve done this, you can’t understand the difference in what the television product is at a WrestleMania level, to a Raw level, to an NXT level.

“We’re trying to create that product.

“Finn Balor is a guy that came in from an indie group, so successful, a great in-ring performer, but had never really talked much.

“The first NXT event we did, he looked at me afterwards and was like, ‘Dude, my mind is blown, because I never once thought where cameras were, or any of the other things that we do.’”

While NXT often seems like a punishment for independent stars that have succeeded all over the world, it turns out they need that experience to replicate success on the main roster.

Now we just have to wait until Balor returns – potentially at the Royal Rumble – so he can show us just how much he did learn in developmental.

