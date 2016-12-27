Entering Sunday's Christmas night matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (265 pounds) held the NFL record for heaviest player to ever throw for a touchdown.

That record didn't last the night, as Kansas City's 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe, already the NFL record holder for heaviest player to run for a touchdown, added a touchdown pass to his resume.

On the play, which took place late in the fourth quarter of a 33-10 Chiefs victory, Poe takes a direct snap and fakes a run before popping up at the last second and lobbing a short pass to tight end Demetrius Harris for the touchdown.

After the game, coach Andy Reid called Poe's record-setting play, which can be seen below, a "little bloated Tebow pass," in reference to the jump pass play former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow made famous:

At 346 pounds, Poe has a sizable advantage over Russell and the other members of the top-5 heaviest players to throw a touchdown list. Former Minnesota quarterback Daunte Cupepper (264 pounds), former Green Bay tight end Bubba Franks (263) and Carolina quarterback Cam Newton (260) round out the list.

With the win over the Broncos, the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth. Kansas City (11-4) and Oakland (12-3) are both assured a spot in the postseason, but one will be a wildcard and one will be the AFC West champion.

The Chiefs close the season in San Diego with a New Year's Day game against the Chargers. The Raiders, meanwhile, must travel to Denver on the same day for a regular-season finale against the Broncos.

