This time last year, Jose Aldo’s decade-long win streak was ended by Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

It took the Irishman a matter of seconds - 13 in fact - to defeat Aldo as he lost the featherweight title to a knockout.

Unsurprisingly, Aldo’s first reaction to getting beaten by McGregor was to ask for a rematch, claiming his defeat was a “fluke”.

However, Aldo has had to sit and watch Mcgregor take on - and beat - both Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez this year, while he himself triumphed over Frankie Edgar.

While Aldo lost his featherweight belt to Mcgregor, UFC have since stripped him of that title after his previous three fights have all taken place outside the decision.

But Aldo hasn’t given up hope of getting his revenge on McGregor and is willing to move up to the lightweight division to make it happen.

However, he doesn’t believe McGregor would be willing to take to the Octagon to face him again after rejecting his previous approaches.

Aldo on a rematch

"The first thing we did after my fight with McGregor was ask for the rematch, and it should have happened. We've tried to make that fight a lot of times, as has the UFC," he told MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani.

"When I sat down with Dana, and explained to him all the reasons why I was frustrated as a fighter, he said to me, 'I've tried to make the fight. [Conor] doesn't want to fight you. I can't force [Conor] to fight you. You and I, Jose, we want this rematch to happen. But he's not saying yes.'

"We've been trying, but the problem isn't on my side of the equation. Conor is two-faced and he doesn't want to fight me.

"He wants to talk a big game to the press. He doesn't to step up and take the fights to prove he's a real champion."

Aldo thought he'd sorted out a rematch

And Aldo also revealed an incident when he believed he had finally got his rematch with McGregor, only for a lightweight title fight with Alvarez to be announced.

"I went to bed one night believing the UFC was going to announce my rematch with Conor McGregor and I woke up to read the news that they booked Eddie Alvarez instead," he continued.

"My conversations with the UFC were, 'It's happening. We're booking it.' And then literally overnight something changed without my participation.

"The bottom line is, Conor doesn't want to fight me. There's nothing else I can do. I don't think there's anything else the UFC can do. If he keeps saying no and keeps running away, he's going to keep running away. He's a clown."

So, Aldo clearly wants a re-match and so do UFC fans. But convincing McGregor is proving rather difficult.

