With Roadblock: End of the Line in the books, attention turns to what could be next for Sasha Banks.

It’s clear that Charlotte Flair will be locked in a rivalry with Bayley, with their first championship match rumoured to take place at the Royal Rumble – and their feud could end at WrestleMania 33.

FUTURE PLANS

For The Boss, though, it looks as if the WWE are running with an injury angle.

When she returns, she’s expected to begin a feud with the dominant Nia Jax before entering another programme which is said to be ‘major’ heading into Orlando, that’s according to Dave Meltzer.

However, one of the big rumours that’s been circulating since Roadblock is that Sasha is set for a heel turn after the Royal Rumble, and WWE legend Jim Ross has his own theory as to how she can go down as a successful heel.

He’s suggesting the only way Sasha can be a viable heel, is if she cheats to win.

STRANGE IDEA

He posted: “As I said after WWE Roadblock, it seems to me that Sasha Banks will be a more viable villain with a need to cheat to win and it looks like that may be what WWE is thinking as well.”

It would certainly be a bold move on the WWE’s part, as that mind-set could usually work with anybody who is turning heel, but giving that mentality to Sasha is where the risk is.

This is because it’s obvious that the ‘cheating to win’ aspect is something Eddie Guerrero was famous for, and some fans are sick of the fact that she keeps reminding them that Guerrero is her hero.

Going on to replicate his whole persona may cause fans to boo her for a very different reason altogether, that’s despite it being clear that Sasha is a much better character when she’s a heel.

