Jay Ajayi.

Watch: Bills don't field a full defense on game-deciding OT play

Rex Ryan's tenure as head coach of the Buffalo Bills may come to an end after this season. That may be inevitable at this point, but the embattled coach still isn't doing himself any favors.

After fighting their way back to force overtime against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve, the Bills missed a field goal in overtime, then turned around and gave up a 57-yard run to Miami running back Jay Ajayi to set up the Dolphins' game-winning field goal:

That's embarrassing enough as it is, but, of course, things are never that simple with Ryan and the Bills.

After taking a second look at the game, ESPN's Ron Jaworski took to Twitter to point out the glaring mistake. According to Jaws, the Bills didn't have enough men on the field for Ajayi's big run:

With only 10 men on the field, the Bills are lucky Ajayi didn't take his long run all the way to the end zone. He still put the Dolphins in field-goal range, but it could have been even worse.

Ajayi's long run also helped him finish the game with 206 rushing yards, the third time he's eclipsed the 200-yard mark this season. That puts him in rare company as one of only four players in NFL history to run for 200 or more yards three times in one season.

With the overtime victory, the Dolphins improved to 10-5 and clinched an AFC wildcard spot. They'll host the New England Patriots on New Year's Day in the regular season finale.

The Bills fell to 7-8 with the loss and will close out their season on New Year's Day in New York against the Jets.

DISCLAIMER

