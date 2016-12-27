Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar.

Neymar assists the ultimate Brazilian goal in Boxing Day charity match

Whether it's for Barcelona, Brazil - or even in charity matches - Neymar loves nothing more than humiliating opponents with his trickery.

The 24-year-old is a nightmare to defend against, as evidenced by the sheer amount of times he has turned world-class defenders inside-out throughout his career.

During a charity match last week, for example, defender Fred literally begged Neymar not to embarrass him but the Brazilian reacted by producing a sensational piece of skill.

And in the same game, Neymar combined with countryman Nene to score a Johan Cruyff-esque penalty and fool the goalkeeper.

Well, in a 'Football Against Hunger' charity match on Boxing Day, the Barcelona star was once again up to his usual tricks.

Playing alongside Gabriel Medina, Emerson Sheik, Denilson and Roberto Carlos in a game that ended 14-13, Neymar was involved in a quite stunning goal that encapsulated Brazilian football.

From a throw-in, the winger headed the ball back to his teammate before orchestrating a string of passes that didn't touch the floor once.

FBL-BRAZIL-OUSADIA-PEDALADA-CHAPECOENSE

Neymar eventually received the ball inside the 18-yard box to assist another teammate, who lobbed the opposing goalkeeper with a brilliant back-heeled flick.

Words can't do the goal justice, so see below for a video of the ultimate Brazilian goal.

Incredible. Neymar recently came fifth in the voting for the 2016 Ballon d'Or but he insists he will not "kill" himself to win the award.

He told La Liga's official website: "I am very happy in Barcelona, at this team and with the life I have. Of course, it is my goal to win the Ballon d'Or, but I am not going to kill myself for it.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

"I want to be happy and I am happy here at Barcelona. It is not a problem if I do not win the Ballon d'Or.

"I do not play football to win the Ballon d'Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football."

