Mike Tomlin.

Steelers rally behind Mike Tomlin after Terry Bradshaw's criticism

Football News
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched the AFC North title and are riding a six-game winning streak, but apparently that's still not enough to keep the critics off his back.

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, a Steeler legend and current FOX Sports commentator, called Tomlin out on FOX Sports 1 show "Speak For Yourself" on Friday, saying Tomlin was nothing more than a "cheerleader guy."

Despite the fact that Tomlin has won 102 games in 10 seasons, an average of more than 10 wins per year, the Super Bowl XLIII winner still receives plenty of criticism.

According to ESPN.com, Bradshaw continued with his takedown of Tomlin, questioning his place among the top NFL coaches:

"I don't know what he does," said Bradshaw, a Steelers great from 1970-83. "I don't think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL."

Bradshaw's criticism didn't sit well with several Pittsburgh players in the aftermath of the Steelers' 31-27 victory over AFC North rival Baltimore on Christmas Day.

Among the players most irked by Bradshaw's comments was offensive guard David DeCastro, who took Bradshaw to task for his comments:

"We weren't happy about it," guard David DeCastro told ESPN. "Hopefully it will fire us up the rest of the way."

"I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. [Friday] and was like, 'What the hell is this?" DeCastro said. "I don't get what the motivation is. Is this to get your name out there more or something? What are you doing?"

Since the Steelers have clinched the AFC North title, Tomlin will have another chance to prove his doubters wrong in the postseason.

Pittsburgh will close out the regular season on New Year's Day against the 1-14 Cleveland Browns. With the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture at stake, it remains to be seen how much rest the Steelers will give their star players against the hapless Browns.

