Over the past few weeks Manchester United have been heavily linked with moves for Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Nelson Semedo.

Swedish defender Lindelof has all but been confirmed, with United giving the 23-year-old a squad number and many expecting him to be unveiled at the end of the week when the transfer window re-opens.

And now, according to Portuguese publication RTP, the deals to take both Linelof and his teammate to Old Trafford have been completed.

The report states that Lindelof will sign on for a fee of €45million and will be handed the number 2 shirt, with United coughing up €40m up front with the rest coming in incentives.

The deal will be the biggest that Benfica has ever received for one of their players, which is impressive considering he isn't exactly a household name yet.

In recent seasons, Benfica have lost some real talents from their squad, including Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich), Bernardo Silva (Monaco), João Cancelo (Valencia), Ivan Cavaleiro (Monaco) and André Gomes (Valencia), all for a total of €95.7m.

The same report also claims that Lindelof will have some familiar company at Old Trafford in the shape of Nelson Semedo.

However, he won't join the club until the end of the season as Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira was not prepared to let two of his defenders leave in the middle of the season.

The 23-year-old had apparently been on the radars of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but somehow United have stolen a march on their transfer rivals.

Semedo is still under contract at Benfica until 2021 and has a release clause of €45min his deal.

Both moves are what can probably be considered as phase two of Jose Mourinho's rebuilding project at the club, with more likely to be expected over the next six months.

