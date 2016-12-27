It’s common knowledge that the WWE like to go all-out at WrestleMania, meaning they want to work with celebrities and use any excuse to bring back some familiar faces.

We witnessed the same earlier this year.

BIG NAMES

Not only did Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley unite to take out the League of Nations, but we had The Rock defeat Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family in record time.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It gets the fans excited, and brings back a sense of nostalgia.

The WWE were hoping for the same when they brought Dave Batista back a few years ago, but it’s safe to say his run went anything but as smoothly as they’d hoped.

Article continues below

Fans hated him when he won the Royal Rumble – as they wanted Roman Reigns to win – and then Daniel Bryan stole the show in the WrestleMania XXX main event.

Since then, Batista has carved out a great Hollywood career for himself, and a fan pitched him an idea to get back into a WWE ring.

He asked on Twitter: “@TheRock vs. @DaveBautista at @WWE #WrestleMania33 what are the chances of that?! One on one special guest ref #VinDiesel @Triple H possible?”

BATISTA VS THE ROCK

He’s referring to the idea that both men are big Hollywood stars – even if Batista isn’t quite on The Rock’s level yet – and having Vin Diesel involved allows The Rock’s new movie, The Fate of the Furious to get enough promotion.

It would also mean Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, arguably the movie that made Batista a bigger star, also gets promotion.

Who could say no? Competing in front of thousands of fans opposite The Rock, as well as getting free publicity.

The Animal understandably didn’t find it appealing enough, though, and issued a hilarious response.

He replied: “The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious!”

There you have it, even Batista thinks that scenario would be too cheesy, even if you do throw Chris Pratt into the mix.

Would you ever like to see this scenario between Batista and The Rock take place? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms