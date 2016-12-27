In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Chris Jones.

Watch: Cowboys punter Chris Jones puts big hit on Lions returner

Sometimes, when special teams coverage breaks down, a punter is forced to attempt to make a tackle in the open field.

Sometimes, on a rare occasion, a punter will succeed, like Dallas's Chris Jones did on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

With Detroit punt returner Andre Roberts needing only to make Jones miss, Jones instead delivered a huge hit, knocking Roberts to the ground out of bounds by the Cowboys' sideline.

In the brief video below, Jones delivers the hit and then stares Roberts down before his teammates mob him to congratulate him on the big stop:

Though the Cowboys defense and special teams struggled early against the Lions, the two units eventually found a rhythm as the offense pulled away for a big 42-21 victory.

Everything seems to be clicking now for the 13-2 Cowboys, who have locked up the No. 1 playoff spot in the NFC.

However, the team faces a tough decision in Week 17, when Dallas travels to play the Philadelphia Eagles in a meaningless game.

Coach Jason Garrett must decide how much playing time, if any, stars like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant and the starting offensive linemen will see in the regular-season finale.

The Lions, on the other hand, face a do-or-die Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The winner will earn the NFC North title, while the loser will need some help to hold on to the conference's second wildcard spot.

Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
NFC East
NFL
NFL Playoffs
NFC

