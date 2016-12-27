In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Rex Ryan.

Buffalo Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan

Though it was seemingly inevitable that the Buffalo Bills would fire head coach Rex Ryan at the end of the season, the team decided not to wait that long, making the decision on Tuesday morning.

Following an overtime loss at home to AFC East rival Miami on Saturday afternoon, Buffalo executives had seen enough and decided to relieve Ryan of his duties.

With the Bills 34-31 loss, the team fell to 7-8 on the season and have lost three of their last four games.

The team announced that Anthony Lynn would serve as the interim head coach for next week's season finale against the New York Jets:

Lynn has served as the Bills' offensive coordinator since Greg Roman was fired after Week 3 of this season. He may get a chance to serve as Buffalo's full-time head coach next year.

Rex Ryan wasn't the only Tuesday casualty of the Bills' poor season. The team also announced that defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, Rex's twin brother, was relieved of his duties:

Rob Ryan came to Buffalo this offseason to reunite with his brother and serve as the team's defensive coordinator.

In his two seasons at the helm of the Bills, Rex Ryan amassed a 15-16 record, failing to reach the postseason both years.

Buffalo and interim coach Anthony Lynn will finish the regular season on New Year's Day by traveling to New York to take on the Jets, one of Ryan's former teams.

