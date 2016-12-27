As we head towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, it’s about that time where potential WrestleMania plans begin to leak.

Obviously, plans can always change but the closer we get to the Grandest Stage of them All, the more concrete the ideas become.

LESNAR VS. GOLDBERG

We know that the main event on January 29 will feature both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, but neither man is expected to win.

Instead, rumours suggest we're heading to Orlando to see Lesnar and Goldberg do battle, one final time.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, that wasn’t always the idea.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained that Vince McMahon had big plans for The Beast Incarnate, and it was supposed to be a match with Shane McMahon, not Goldberg.

His co-host, Brian Alvarez, asked whether Braun Strowman was an option at one point too, but Meltzer shot down that idea and told him it was always Shane.

SHANE WAS THE ORIGINAL PLAN

Meltzer explained: “That’s why it was such a fight to get Goldberg, because there were people who were very much pushing – ‘we’ve got a plan, we’ve got a plan’, ya know?

“And Vince ended up being convinced that Bill Goldberg was a better plan than Shane McMahon as a plan, which ruffled some key people’s feathers.

“A lot of politics go through these decisions and a lot of people have different ideas of what will and won’t get over.

“I’m not even saying this was personal agenda because this wasn’t Shane I’m talking about, although, I’m sure Shane wasn’t down for Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania either, but he’s not in power.

“But the people who were, they felt that for whatever reason, that it wasn’t the right idea but Vince overruled. I mean, he didn’t overrule them, it’s Vince’s rule, Vince ruled.

“Vince made the call and there were a lot of people against the finish of the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match and Vince ruled in that direction as well, so, just how things go.”

CHANGING PLANS

It seems like WWE have just scrapped the story that was set at SummerSlam this year, when Lesnar hit Shane with an F5 after he had dismantled Randy Orton.

Both matches do make sense, but Vince will do what he chooses, and whatever he thinks will draw great interest.

Although, based on his idea for Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair, don’t be surprised if Lesnar’s WrestleMania match with Goldberg is a forgettable one, especially since Shane is somebody who can put his body on the line and offer more against The Beast.

Which match should the WWE have gone with for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

