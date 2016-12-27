The career of ex-Premier League flop Nikola Kalinic is about to take a weird turn

English football fans can be forgiven for not knowing too much about Nikola Kalinic.

After all, the Croatian striker could only manage a total of 13 goals in 53 appearances for Blackburn between 2010-12.

But upon leaving Rovers, he's seen his career take a decidedly strange path, and it could be about to get a whole lot weirder.

Having left Lancashire in 2012, he made the move to Ukrainian side Dnipro, where he rediscovered his goal scoring form over five successful, prolific seasons.

And it was that form that saw him earn a move to Serie A giants Fiorentina in 2015, where he has slowly but surely been chipping in with a decent number of goals to boost his tally.

In his first campaign in Italy, he notched a total of 13 goals in 42 appearances, something he is already close to beating this time around with 12 in 23.

Form like that would usually see players go onto bigger and better things, but according to reports in Corriere dello Sport he could be about to move to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian for €50million.

Yep. A club wants to pay €50m for Nikola Kalinic.

Quanjian are currently managed by former Italian international defender Fabio Cannavaro, who has already seen a €40m bid for the 28-year-old striker rejected by Fiorentina.

However, Kalinic's release clause is said to be set at €10m higher, and if they can dig a little deeper they will at least be guaranteed the opportunity to talk to him.

The Daily Mirror claims that there had been interest in his services from England with the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham both keeping tabs on him, but neither club can afford (or are daft enough) to match what the Chinese Super League side are prepared to pay.

It seems Chinese money in football really is getting out of control, and if they're willing to pay this kind of cash for an average player, then the transfer market is about to become much more competitive than first feared.

