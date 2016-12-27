A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 is not yet confirmed, according to the Russian’s manager.

A report in the Russian media claimed The Eagle had agreed to fight Ferguson on March 4 in Las Vegas, but Ali Abdelaziz has denied those rumours.

“Of course not,” he told MMAjunkie Radio, before adding that the American is still locked in a dispute with the UFC over money.

Article continues below

Abdelaziz added: “I hope this thing comes together. They don’t have peace right now. I support Tony Ferguson.”

Nurmagomedov, who was rated No. 2 in the latest USA Today Sports/MMAjunkie MMA lightweight rankings, has verbally agreed to fight Ferguson and the ball is now in the Californian’s court.

Article continues below

Nurmagomedov has made clear his intentions to take on Conor McGregor, and a meeting with Ferguson is a stepping stone to a fight against the lightweight champion.

Abdelaziz thinks he knows Conor’s next opponent

It’s not clear yet when McGregor, whose partner is expecting their first child, will return to the octagon. UFC president Dana White stated we might have to wait until September to see the Notorious again.

However, Abdelaziz thinks he knows who McGregor’s next opponent will be, and it’s not his own man.

“Let me make a prediction,” Abdelaziz continued. “McGregor’s next fight is going to be Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title.

“This is the fight that’s going to happen. Every sign is this is going to happen.”

McGregor and Woodley clash backstage at UFC 205

McGregor could move to welterweight

McGregor clashed with Woodley at UFC 205 in November. Their rift spread to social media, the Irishman calling Woodley a “b*tch” twice.

It’s not unimaginable that McGregor, who went up a weight class to fight Eddie Alvarez, will do the same to fight Woodley at welterweight.

He’s just that sort of guy.

'What does Khabib have to gain from fighting Aldo?'

Nurmagomedov has already rejected the opportunity to fight featherweight champ Jose Aldo. “I do not bully the little. I want a real battle,” he wrote on Instagram. “And only Tony can give it to me.”

Abdelaziz reiterated this. In his opinion, a fight with Aldo would be worthless to Nurmagomedov.

“What does Khabib have to gain from fighting Aldo? Zero,” he said. “But what happens now is that Aldo has it in his head that he has nothing to lose. If he beats Khabib, then he can fight [McGregor]. I’ll put money on it: Conor will never fight Aldo again.

“If Khabib fights Aldo and beats Aldo in 16 seconds, Conor will say, ‘Yeah, I beat him in 13 seconds.’ It will give Conor ammunition to run away from Khabib even more.”

Who would win in a fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms