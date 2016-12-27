Joe Allen fools Liverpool's entire midfield with brilliant skill

Joe Allen has thrived since leaving Liverpool for Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

Now a first-team regular under Mark Hughes, the Welshman has flourished in his new surroundings and proved money well spent at £13 million.

Indeed, five goals and two assists in 16 Premier League games is a fine return.

The fear amongst Liverpool fans heading into Tuesday's game against Stoke, then, was Allen returning to Anfield to haunt them.

And with 11 minutes played, he did just that.

In the video below, with possession in central midfield, Allen fooled both Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane with a neat turn before nutmegging Adam Lallana.

ALLEN MUGS OFF LIVERPOOL'S MIDFIELD

Things then got worse for Liverpool seconds later when Jonathan Walters' powerful header at the front post beat Simon Mignolet and put Stoke ahead.

Lallana levelled the scores 23 minutes later from a tight angle before Roberto Firmino added a second just before half time.

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he regrets selling Allen, saying: "Do we miss Joe Allen? Yes. He is a nice guy, having a big impact.

"We are happy he scores these goals but couldn't have everything."

