Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Stoke City.

Joe Allen fools Liverpool's entire midfield with brilliant skill

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Joe Allen has thrived since leaving Liverpool for Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

Now a first-team regular under Mark Hughes, the Welshman has flourished in his new surroundings and proved money well spent at £13 million.

Indeed, five goals and two assists in 16 Premier League games is a fine return.

Article continues below

The fear amongst Liverpool fans heading into Tuesday's game against Stoke, then, was Allen returning to Anfield to haunt them.

And with 11 minutes played, he did just that.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

In the video below, with possession in central midfield, Allen fooled both Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane with a neat turn before nutmegging Adam Lallana.

ALLEN MUGS OFF LIVERPOOL'S MIDFIELD

Things then got worse for Liverpool seconds later when Jonathan Walters' powerful header at the front post beat Simon Mignolet and put Stoke ahead.

Lallana levelled the scores 23 minutes later from a tight angle before Roberto Firmino added a second just before half time.

Liverpool v Stoke City - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he regrets selling Allen, saying: "Do we miss Joe Allen? Yes. He is a nice guy, having a big impact.

"We are happy he scores these goals but couldn't have everything."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
UEFA Champions League
Luis Suarez
Football
Fernando Torres
Liverpool
Premier League
Joe Allen

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again