Liverpool fans aren't happy with two of their players at the moment.

Goalkeepers need to be reliable and stable, but unfortunately for them they have two who are neither, and it's giving them all kinds of grief.

Supporters had known for quite a while that Simon Mignolet wasn't the man to safely guard their net on a regular basis, but despite a slight upturn in form last season, Jurgen Klopp saw it fit to bring in some suitable competition for him.

However, that hasn't quite gone according to plan either.

Over the summer highly-rated Germany under-21 stopper Loris Karius arrived from Klopp's former side, Mainz.

But he has quickly managed to get on the wrong side of the Anfield faithful with a number of blunders of his own.

With Mignolet reinstated as the number one custodian, many figured that he would have an incentive to up his game and keep his spot in the team.

But he couldn't manage that.

Just 12 minutes into Liverpool's meeting with Stoke, he could only weekly parry Jon Walters' header into the net to help the visitors pick up a 1-0 lead.

Those watching at home wasted no time in getting stuck into the Belgian international.

Given that both of his goalkeepers are susceptible to high-profile blunders, surely Jurgen Klopp must be scouring the transfer market for a new goalkeeper to bring in either in January or over the summer.

Of all the things that could hold them back, this is perhaps the biggest of their problems and it needs to be fixed promptly.

