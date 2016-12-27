Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino produce celebration fail against Stoke City

Goals from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a half-time lead against Stoke City.

Tuesday’s fixture didn’t start out so well for the Reds. Jonathan Walters gave the visitors the lead, scoring the 500th goal of the current Premier League season.

But much to the relief of Jurgen Klopp, the 501st and 502nd were both scored by Liverpool players.

Stoke started the game on top and went 1-0 up when Walters headed home Erik Pieters’ cross in the 12th minute.

But Lallana grabbed his fourth goal in four games with 35 minutes played, the Englishman smashing home from a tight angle, before Firmino have Liverpool the advantage with a crisp left-footed strike.

It was the perfect way for the Brazilian to forget a miserable few days. He was charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police on Christmas Eve.

However, it might have been Lallana who was more eager to celebrate Lallana’s goal.

The Englishman raced towards his teammate before attempting to leap into his arms. What followed was something you’re likely to see at a very boozy wedding party.

Stick to football, Adam.

Lallana is enjoying a fine run

It’s been a fine few weeks for the 28-year-old, who has improved immensely since the arrival of Klopp last year.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher went as far as to call Lallana the best English player in the Premier League.

Carragher included the playmaker in his best Premier League team of 2016. He explained, via the Daily Mail: “[Sadio] Mane and Lallana are included in midfield for their consistency, their class and most of all the improvement they have shown over the last 12 months.

“Mane has been outstanding, Lallana is currently the best English player in the division.”

