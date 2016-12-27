Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gabriel.

Gabriel was furious with Lucas Perez after Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Olivier Giroud was once again Arsenal's saviour during the 1-0 win over West Brom on Boxing Day.

With four minutes remaining at the Emirates Stadium, the Frenchman lept highest to meet Mesut Ozil's cross and loop his header over Ben Foster.

By doing so, Giroud secured a vital three points to ensure Arsenal stay within touching distance of Chelsea, who are currently nine points ahead at the top of the Premier League.

It was a case of winning at all costs for Arsenal following two straight defeats and through sheer determination, they pulled it off.

But despite winning the game, there were scenes of frustration upon the final whistle.

Cameras caught Gabriel and Lucas Perez in a heated debate on the pitch, which reportedly continued as they headed down the tunnel.

Gabriel was said to be furious with something Perez did during the game and it's now emerged what exactly he was so annoyed about.

In the video below, with West Brom on the attack in the 93rd minute, Perez produced a pathetic attempt at tracking back and left Hector Bellerin in a 2v1 situation at right-back.

Luckily for Arsenal - and Perez - Allan Nyom's cross was over hit and eventually cleared to safety.

As the cross soars over everyone's head, Gabriel can be seen gesturing something to Perez, presumably for him to make more of an effort.

Arsene Wenger has since commented on the pair's bust-up, saying in a post-match press conference: "I don't know what it's about, I didn't see it.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

"But they have a South American temper, and Spanish, so that can sometimes happen. I don't believe that anything bad happened.

"They are two good friends, very close to each other. So that is already forgotten now."

