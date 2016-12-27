The Sacramento Kings are now the eighth seed in the western conference after a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and the play of DeMarcs Cousins is a huge reason.

While the team's 14-17 record isn't inspiring, Cousins' statistics, which include 29.1 points and 10.5 rebounds are generating MVP discussion. Over the past few seasons, Cousins' improving numbers and the Kings' lack of team success have led to trade rumours surrounding the big man.

However, the team is not looking to move the Kentucky product and other teams aren't forcing the issue.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reports that rival teams believe Cousins would benefit from a change of scenery - but those same teams would not trade for him. Kyler added in a separate tweet that interested teams would want to " sit down with him and understand his goals."

However, the teams are not allowed to do that with players under contract elsewhere and would be limited to negotiating with him if and when he hits free agency. That does not bode well as the Kings' improving play partnered with the new collective bargaining agreement - which favors teams re-signing their players - make a Cousins trade a long shot.

The sometimes volatile center has been fined for his antics toward reporters, issued nine technical fouls, and posted a 55-point, 14-rebound game this season. But even while facing a formidable opponent in the Sixers' Joel Embiid, Cousins - while praising him - was not short on confidence.

"He has a real chance to be the best big in this game.....after I retire," Cousins said.