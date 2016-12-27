Pedro has never been a particularly popular Chelsea figure up until this season.

The 29-year-old forward – who arrived at Stamford Bridge for £22 million in August 2015 – has rarely shown glimpses of the player who won five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns with Barcelona.

After gradually slipping down the ever-competitive pecking order at the Nou Camp, Pedro accepted a move to the Blues but could only produce a fraction of the form he enjoyed in La Liga during his debut Premier League campaign.

He ended his first season with a modest eight goals in 40 appearances across all competitions – hardly the output required to hold down a regular starting role at Chelsea.

But things have turned around for Pedro under Antonio Conte, who has transformed the forward into a crucial member of his commanding squad.

The Spaniard has already found the net four times in 19 appearances this season and his contribution to the west Londoners’ current 12-match winning streak in the league has not gone unnoticed.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Pedro has returned to a performance level that puts him on par with ex-Barca colleague Alexis Sanchez – one of the most lauded players in the country.

“When Pedro and Alexis Sanchez came to the Premier League from Barcelona, I thought of them as players who were equally good,” he told The Times.

“Last season Pedro’s form for Chelsea made that idea look ridiculous, but Antonio Conte seems to have a special skill for helping players to find the best in themselves.

“Pedro looks like the player we saw in Spain now, and you have to give Conte the credit for that. The Italian is one of those rare managers who do things that go against what pundits and fans are telling them to do and are proved right, as has been the case with him often putting Pedro in the team ahead of Willian, who was seen as the club’s best player last season.

“Don’t let any pundit tell you they saw Chelsea being this far ahead by this point of the season; no one saw it coming.”

Conte and his men – who boast a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League – will face Stoke at home on New Year’s Eve as they round off a year that has brought crisis and jubilation to the club in equal measure.

