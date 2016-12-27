Official online NBA destination in the UK

James.

The importance of LeBron James to the Cavaliers in one statistic

The short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Detroit Pistons, 106-90, on Monday as coach Tyronn Lue decided to rest superstar LeBron James.

On Christmas the day prior, James lit up the Golden State Warriors as he posted 31 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists in a 109-108 victory. There's a noticeable difference in the Cavaliers' on-court play when King James is on the bench.

In an attempt to keep players fresh, coaches around the league have given routine off days to their regulars this season. The 31-year-old James has missed three Cleveland games this season for rest and the team has lost all three.

Those struggles date back to James' return to the Cavaliers three seasons ago, as evidenced by a new statistic from ESPN Stats & Info.

James has played in six straight NBA Finals, dating back to his first season with the Miami Heat in 2010-2011 to leading Cleveland to its first NBA title last season. The four-time NBA MVP has lived up to the 'valuable' portion of that award.

The 12-time All-Star is enjoying another MVP-caliber season as he's averaging 25.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. So when that production is not on the court, it's literally costing the Cavaliers -- who sport an eastern conference-best 23-7 record - wins.

