Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar form arguably the greatest attacking trio in football.

Barcelona release video of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar's warm-up routine

The arrival of Luis Suarez at Barcelona two years ago has done wonders for Lionel Messi.

The onus is no longer on the Argentinian to score so many goals. Knowing that he has arguably the best striker in Europe alongside him, Messi can drop deep to link play between the midfield and attack.

When you add Neymar to the mix, Barcelona possess the finest front three in Europe.

‘MSN’, as they are universally known, scored 120 goals for Barca in 2016. Messi bagged 51, Suarez hit 49 and Neymar netted 47 times.

Having those three leading the line will always yield trophies, and the Camp Nou outfit collected their 24th Spanish title in 2016.

Prolific year

It seems as if the three have a sense of where each other is on the pitch. That comes, of course, from hours upon hours of working with each other on the training ground.

Barcelona have released a video of the trio’s warm-up routine. Notice how they rarely stray too far from each other.

Interesting stuff.

Best friends

What also helps is the fact that Messi, Suarez and Neymar are all really close friends. Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic believes the attackers have a completely harmonic relationship.

“The surprising thing about Messi, Neymar and Suarez is they are not egotistical," Rakitic told Jutarnji, via ESPN FC. "Despite having three different personalities, there is complete harmony.

"It may sound like an exaggeration, but they are the best friends in the world, the best friends in the history of football. And I don't need to say how important that is for us.”

Messi helped Neymar adapt to Barcelona

At 24 years of age, Neymar is the youngest of the trio. He joined Barca from Santos in 2013 and, like any person moving to a different continent at a young age, had a hard time adapting to his new surroundings.

Thankfully, the Brazilian had Messi to help his settle in.

“I have a nice story about Messi,” Neymar recently said, via ESPN FC.

“Soon after I arrived, it was not a great moment in my career and he was the one who helped me. He saw that I was sad, with my head down, that things were not going right for me. 

“He told me to keep going, to be happy and to play the way I know. He told me this and he helped me a lot at that moment in time.

“He is a person who I admire a lot.”

Is MSN the greatest attacking trio in history? Let us know in the comments section below!

