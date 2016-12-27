James Harden led his Houston Rockets to a decisive 131-115 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday as he posted 32 points and 12 assists.

The win was Houston's 23rd of the season, putting them in third in the western conference with a 23-9 record. Harden's play this year has been a big reason why the Rockets are on pace to improve on their eighth-place finish in the conference last season with a 41-41 record.

Harden, 27, is averaging a double-double with 27.5 points and 11.9 assists this season and is in the early discussions for MVP with usual suspects LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

But Harden's propensity for double-doubles has included better-than-usual totals. Monday evening's performance was the ninth time Harden has enjoyed a game with 30+ points and 10+ assists this season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

As the tweet mentions, Harden has already surpassed last year's total when he posted eight games with such numbers. His durability (hasn't missed a game since the 2014-15 season) has been key and with the Rockets firmly ahead of the Suns, Harden enjoyed a rare break in the fourth quarter last night.

''It's good,'' Harden said after last night's win. ''I've had several of those this season and I don't remember the last time I had (so many). So it feels good, guys are playing well. We're confident in each other and another test for us tomorrow.''