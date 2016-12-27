There are countless talking points when it comes to the debate over who is the best player in the world: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals, assists, dribbling, physicality, teamwork – these are just a handful of areas fans have discussed over the past decade or so in a bid to determine which of the pair reigns supreme.

Some say Messi is the most complete player because his playing style is more conducive to creating opportunities for teammates, whereas others vouch for Ronaldo due to his comprehensive physical blend of speed, power and skill.

Ultimately, the only real conclusion that has so far been reached in this dispute is that the two men are almost impossible to separate in terms of their ability.

But while nitpicking specific areas of their game in a futile attempt to make a final judgement on who is the better footballer, Real Sociedad midfielder Esteban Granero has taken a different approach.

The former Real Madrid, Getafe and Queens Park Rangers star has done away with the usual points of discussion in favour of using music to justify his call on the matter.

Speaking to ASTV, via Sport, he said: ”Cristiano is AC/DC, heavy metal; and Messi is let's say reggaeton, but good.”

Reggaeton – a form of dance music characterised by a fusion of Latin rhythms, dancehall, hip-hop or rap – is popular among younger people but is far from a mainstream genre.

In contrast, AC/DC are an Australian rock band who have sold more than 200 million records worldwide and boast a massive global following.

To put this into simple terms, Granero is making it quite clear that he is more fond of Ronaldo as a player.

The Spaniard played alongside the former Manchester United winger for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2012 before moving on to what proved to be a largely unsuccessful spell with QPR.

However, the idea of there being a significant gulf in popularity between Ronaldo and Messi is somewhat baffling.

The only significant factor in their status among football fans is the fact they each play for two fierce rivals in Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But irrespective of that, Granero is entitled to his opinion, just like everyone else in this perpetual debate over who is the greatest player on the planet.

