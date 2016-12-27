Martin Odegaard is yet to live up to the potential that prompted a move to Real Madrid last year.

The Norway international has made just two first-team appearances for Los Blancos, spending the majority of his time in Spain playing for Real Madrid Castilla.

At 18 years of age, nobody is fretting about Odegaard just yet. But it would have been nice to see him emerge as a potential superstar and the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Odegaard admitted last year that Ronaldo has given him “lots of tips”. However, that hasn’t translated into a call up to the senior squad.

And it looks as if Madrid have finally made the decision to send the teenager out on loan.

French outfit Rennes were close to signing Odegaard on loan in the summer but that move ultimately collapsed. Los Blancos haven’t been desperate to find the playmaker another club until now.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Odegaard is close to completing a move to Dutch club Heerenveen.

Announcement is expected soon

Marca claim the Castilla star was in the Netherlands on Boxing Day to finalise the move, which will be announced soon.

Madrid believe a loan move is ideal for Odegaard’s development and settled on Heerenveen due to their European aspirations. Currently fourth in Eredivisie after 17 games, Jurgen Streppel’s side are five points adrift of an automatic spot in next season’s Europa League.

Odegaard's Stromsgodset coach tips him to become a star

Things haven’t panned out at Madrid as Odegaard would have liked but one man who is still backing him to reach the top is his coach at Stromsgodset, Klaus Pettersen.

“I believe we will see his greatness again and I believe that he can be a world star,” Pettersen told Goal earlier in the year.

“He has the mind to carry such a great blessing. Whether it will be in Madrid I am not sure, but I believe that we will see him on the biggest stages with the biggest players.

“If he can lift the Ballon d'Or, it's not easy to say, but right now he is a good candidate in a longer perspective.”

