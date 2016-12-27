Official online NBA destination in the UK

Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony's entertaining comment on Al Horford confrontation

Christmas did not go as planned for the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon as, despite a late rally, the Boston Celtics were too much to overcome in a 119-114 loss at Madison Square Garden.

It was an eventful contest that included Marcus Smart catching an errant elbow from Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porzingis' memorable dunk, and Carmelo Anthony and Al Horford's heated confrontation.

Just 4:36 into the third quarter, Anthony was called for a personal foul - which is when he approached Horford and grew visibly frustrated. Horford didn't say much in return, mostly laughing off Anthony's comments as both men were separated.

However, Horford was issued a technical foul - as was Anthony - for the confrontation. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens felt Anthony instigated and forced the issue and that his player did nothing to warrant the foul. Either way, both men received technicals as play resumed.

After the game, Anthony explained to Roger Rubin of the New York Post the simple reason for their exchange.

"A Dominican and Puerto Rican. That’s all. No hard feelings — we have love for the Dominicans,” Anthony said with a laugh. “It was nothing serious. That’s what happens when New York and Boston play.”

Luckily for both sides, the confrontation did not get physical and the rest of the game was completed without issue.

New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Carmelo Anthony

