LeBron James was named the Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, the latest award to honor his role in ending Cleveland sports teams' 52-year drought without a major championship.

With the Cavaliers down three games to one to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, James led a comeback that resulted in the team's first championship. The Akron, Ohio, native was also recently named the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

This is James' second time winning the award as he previously won in 2013. He's also only the second person to win the award twice, something Michael Jordan did thrice (1991-1994).

James secured 24 first-place votes, more than fellow Olympic gold medal winners Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9). James, a 12-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP, was thrilled to be in the same group with Phelps.

"To be that dominant in your respective sport, to see what he's been able to do over the years, what he does in that water, man, it's tremendous and very inspiring," James said. "When you have that type of tenure to be able to dominate, when you know that the entire competition is gearing up to beat you - and only you - and you're still able to come away No. 1 or always be at the top of the food chain, that's very inspiring."

Chicago Cubs third baseman, the NL MVP, and World Series champion tied for fourth place reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry and last year's winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Von Miller and Andy Murray also received votes.