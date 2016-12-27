Few people will deny that Jack Wilshere is a quality player despite his horrible luck with injuries over the years.

The England international was on his way to becoming a first-team regular for Arsenal after featuring in nearly every Premier League fixture of the 2010-11 season.

But, as fate would have it, he suffered a stress fracture in his ankle during the following pre-season tour and missed the entire campaign, thus derailing his development.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

Wilshere has since managed less league appearances in each of the ensuing seasons and after struggling to find his way back into the starting line-up, was loaned out to Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old has featured in 14 outings for the Cherries – more than twice the amount he made for Arsenal during the previous two campaigns.

Article continues below

Even though his awful injury record has been a major blight on his promising career, Wilshere is still widely considered a very talented player.

And while he is yet to set the world alight at Bournemouth, the BT Sport Goals Recreated challenge has offered him a chance to showcase his impressive technique.

The activity involves exactly what the name implies – a top player trying to pull off some of the greatest goals ever scored in four attempts.

Wilshere was asked to recreate Ryan Giggs’ sublime volley for Manchester United during a 2-1 win over Fulham in February 2007.

The ball is chipped in from the left wing for the midfielder to run onto and use the outside of his favoured left foot to volley it into the bottom corner.

It is certainly one of the most difficult skills in football to master, which underlines the brilliance behind Giggs’ improvisation for the actual goal at Craven Cottage.

Wilshere’s first attempt skews wide of the target before his second is palmed away by the goalkeeper – but he makes no mistake with the third.

The ball is floated in at the perfect height for him to calmly guide the ball past the outstretched ‘keeper and into the bottom corner.

Even without the pressure of a Premier League fixture to shoulder, it is certainly a tricky strike to recreate and Wilshere can be proud of the fact it only took him three efforts to do so.

But with that said, Bournemouth and Arsenal fans will be hoping he can show similar poise in a competitive scenario – and most importantly, stay fit.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms