On the heels of the NBA ruling that referees missed two crucial calls in the final two minutes of Sunday's NBA Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, players will soon have the ability to file complaints at will.

As Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News writes, the new collective bargaining agreement will allow players to critique - by name - referees and calls they felt were ruled incorrectly. The current system allows one annual report of an offending official without naming them.

"That was the way [David] Stern wanted it handled, and it wasn’t subject to collective bargaining; the players had to accept the commissioner’s edict, and they never felt like they had any clout in this area," Lawrence writes.

The new CBA will permit more than one annual report. There will also be a hotline to the union available to call in and file reports. These reports will permit players to file reports on officials who were "out of line, verbally, with how they handled blow-ups."

On Christmas, referees came under fire when they did not issue a technical foul to LeBron James for hanging on the rim after a dunk and for not issuing a foul on Richard Jefferson for tripping Kevin Durant on the final play of the game.

"I fell," Durant said after the game. "And I didn't fall on my own."

However, Durant was harsh on the league today for their frequency of "throwing refs under the bus."

The Warriors superstar said it was the team - not the referees - that's responsible for Sunday's loss.

“You don’t throw the refs under the bus like that ‘cause the next game, that group of refs, whoever it is, [they’re] gonna come out and be tense when they’re [refereeing] the game, and they’re gonna try to get every play right, try to be perfect without just going out there and relaxing and making the right call."

Durant urged the league to "move on" and not interfere with the officials' style of calling games.