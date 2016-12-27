Betting on football matches can be a hellish experience.

Favourites let you down. Matches are swung by a red card, or a dodgy refereeing decision. The team that has scored 10 goals in three matches doesn’t score a single goal.

Part of the problem is that all of these factors are out of your control. Once the bet has been placed, there’s nothing more you can do.

The introduction of cashing out has put some of the power back into the punter’s hands. They can now collect some winnings even when it doesn’t look as if their full accumulator isn’t going to land.

That’s exactly what one Betfair customer did, with incredible results.

The bookmaker tweeted the betting slip of one punter who placed a 21-team accumulator on Boxing Day.

He turned £1 into £223,000 by cashing out while 19 of the 21 winners he backed were ahead - with two matches still to be played later on in the day.

Four minutes after he cashed out, Wycombe Wanderer’s equalised against Plymouth Argyle, which would have turned the original bet into a loser.

£1 into £223,000

The unnamed punter stood to collect £1.2 million had he stuck with it. But he will be greatly relieved that he didn’t.

Check out the betting slip below.

He had Manchester United to beat Sunderland and Chelsea to beat Bournemouth, both of which came through, while his decision to back Manchester City in their game against Hull City was ultimately redundant.

Merry Christmas indeed

Betfair PA manager Naomi Totten said, via the Mirror: “Cash out gives customers the ultimate control over their bets and this is surely the mother of all cash outs from the mother of all accumulators.

“And with an impeccably timed cash out they chose to take £223k just four minutes before Wycombe bagged the equaliser that would have agonisingly seen the punter take home nothing. Some way to end Christmas!”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you nail the cash out function.

Giroud's winner

The punter also decided to back Newcastle United in their evening game against Sheffield Wednesday, but the Magpies lost.

He cashed out after Olivier Giroud’s 86th-minute winner secured Arsenal’s 1-0 win against West Brom. No doubt he would have joined the vast number of #WengerOut supporters had the Gunners been held to a draw.

