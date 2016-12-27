Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Anthony Martial.

Jose Mourinho tells Anthony Martial to be inspired by Manchester United teammate

Jose Mourinho has endured his fair share of issues with several first-team players during his debut season as Manchester United boss.

While a potentially hostile reunion between the Portuguese and Juan Mata was expected to be one of the most pressing concerns upon his arrival at Old Trafford, the latter has instead established himself as a crucial member of his squad.

But there are a host of other players who have kept Mourinho busy during his first six months in the job, two of which were lavish summer acquisitions.

Paul Pogba came under fire for his sluggish start to life as the most expensive footballer on the planet, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan has also struggled to find his feet up until now.

Those two have come good as the halfway point of the campaign approaches, but another of their teammates is still failing to perform under the weight of the United shirt.

Anthony Martial has contributed four goals and three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions and has slipped down the pecking order as Marcus Rashford, Mkhitaryan and Mata continue to impress.

Having made his first United appearance off the bench in two weeks during the Red Devils’ 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Sunderland, the France international has been linked with a loan move to Sevilla come January.

But his boss has instructed him to source inspiration from what Mkhitaryan has achieved in recent weeks if he wants to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

“Every player is different. I had this season a situation that was more difficult than Anthony - Mkhitaryan,” Mourinho told SFR Sport, via the Mirror.

"Mkhitaryan was completely open and completely understood the difference between me and other coaches he had.

"The difference between the demands of the Premier League and the Ukrainian league or even Bundesliga, complete different philosophy of play. And he worked a lot without playing, but he worked a lot to try to reach the level.

"I think Anthony is very, very young - people forget - and last season Manchester United played completely differently to how we do today.

"He was basically playing up front. The team had lots of passive ball possession, just waiting to put it into space for Anthony to go and score a goal. This season is more difficult. He needs a little bit of time to improve.”

United host Middlesborough on New Year’s Eve before travelling to West Ham three days later, which could see Martial afforded some game time as fixture congestion takes its toll.

Paris Saint-Germain

