Liverpool and Manchester City are set to close out 2016 in what could prove a decisive clash in the second half of the campaign.

The Reds – who will host the fixture at Anfield – are a point above the Citizens, who trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by seven points with 18 matches played.

Both sides are looking to extend three-game winning streaks in league competition while preventing Antonio Conte and his Blues from pulling further away at the top.

As two managers who are relatively new to the English top-flight, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are still getting to grips with the competition and the variety of playing styles on display around the country.

It is likely a somewhat different prospect to anything either man has faced before, so it would be understandable if they were doing some extra homework to ensure they have the best chance of sustaining their respective title hopes.

One of the key parts of staying within touching distance at the top is to beat the teams in similar positions – and it would seem Guardiola agrees.

The City manager opted to attend Anfield on Tuesday evening to watch Klopp’s men defeat Stoke City 4-1.

Asked in his post-match news conference about the Spaniard's attendance, Klopp said, as per ESPN: "I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City's stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football.”

With such a short turnaround between matches during the festive period, both sides are perhaps slightly unluckily to be scheduled to face each other during the busiest part of the season.

Despite the obvious challenges, the German is seemingly upbeat about his team’s awkward final outing of the year.

"We are already looking forward [to Man City]. It's a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it's at Anfield.

"They're an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It'll be a nice game.

"Whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It's probably best I shut my mouth.”

