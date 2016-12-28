Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp jokes about why Pep Guardiola watched Liverpool play Stoke

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to close out 2016 in what could prove a decisive clash in the second half of the campaign.

The Reds – who will host the fixture at Anfield – are a point above the Citizens, who trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by seven points with 18 matches played.

Both sides are looking to extend three-game winning streaks in league competition while preventing Antonio Conte and his Blues from pulling further away at the top.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

As two managers who are relatively new to the English top-flight, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are still getting to grips with the competition and the variety of playing styles on display around the country.

It is likely a somewhat different prospect to anything either man has faced before, so it would be understandable if they were doing some extra homework to ensure they have the best chance of sustaining their respective title hopes.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

One of the key parts of staying within touching distance at the top is to beat the teams in similar positions – and it would seem Guardiola agrees.

The City manager opted to attend Anfield on Tuesday evening to watch Klopp’s men defeat Stoke City 4-1.

Asked in his post-match news conference about the Spaniard's attendance, Klopp said, as per ESPN: "I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City's stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football.”

With such a short turnaround between matches during the festive period, both sides are perhaps slightly unluckily to be scheduled to face each other during the busiest part of the season.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-STOKE

Despite the obvious challenges, the German is seemingly upbeat about his team’s awkward final outing of the year.

"We are already looking forward [to Man City]. It's a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it's at Anfield.

"They're an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It'll be a nice game.

"Whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It's probably best I shut my mouth.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Football
Liverpool
Premier League
Manchester City
Sergio Aguero

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again