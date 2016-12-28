Suddenly, things are looking up for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese made a rocky start to life as Manchester United’s manager but he’s turned things around. Monday’s victory over Sunderland was United’s fifth in a row and stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 matches.

Chelsea’s incredible form will likely see Mourinho fall short in his attempt to deliver a Premier League trophy in his first season at the club, but there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic.

Mourinho was entrusted with a large kitty in the summer transfer window and United chiefs will be pleased with the performances of his four signings.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in particular has been sensational. The Swede scored his 17th goal of the season in the 3-1 win over the Black Cats. He’s simply ageless.

Not since early November have United tasted defeat, and all it took for their revival was a few words from Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to The Sun’s Neil Ashton, Mourinho sought the advice of the former United manager during his sticky patch.

Ignore the critics

Ashton claims Fergie, who won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils, told Jose to ignore the critics and stick to his own methods.

The Special One allegedly feared he had lost his touch earlier in the season, when a 3-1 defeat to Watford in September compounded an eight-day stretch in which United also lost to Manchester City and Feyenoord.

It was left to Ferguson to reassure the former Chelsea boss that he could make United a force again.

Jose asked Fergie about Carrick

Mourinho also asked Ferguson how to get the best out of Michael Carrick.

The midfielder was used sparingly early in the season - he made a total of four appearances in September and October - but he’s since emerged as one of Mourinho’s most important players.

Carrick has started United’s last five matches in the league. United won four of them and drew the other.

Carrick is shining

It’s taken a while, but Mourinho is finally realising how beneficial Carrick’s composed presence in the middle of the park can be. Against Sunderland his passing accuracy was 91 per cent.

According to Ray Wilkins, the 35-year-old is flourishing without the domineering figures of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes alongside him.

"Carrick is allowing [Ander] Herrera and [Paul] Pogba to play 30 yards forward,” Wilkins told talkSPORT, via Goal.

"When he first came in the United side you had the dominance of Scholes and Keane (before him) and Michael thought inferior to them.

“But in this midfield three he is the main man."

