WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker may make a ringside appearance on April 29, when Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face off for the IBF, WBA ‘super’ and IBO belts of that division.

Previous champion Tyson Fury has begun preparations for a return to the ring, but Parker is looking to upstage his comeback and fight the winner of the bout taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Parker is the holder of the belt the victor needs to unify the division – an offer which may be too good to refuse, even with the opportunity of fighting Fury on the table.

Duco Event’s Director David Higgins says Parker could look at challenging the winner in person after the fight, as he tries to seal a prospective unification of the division later in the year.

Higgins told World Boxing News: “I will certainly look at being there, but for Joe, he could be there to call out the winner for a mega-fight at Wembley in the late summer to unify the belts.

“That’s what we want – to unify the belts and we are willing to lose trying. If the other belt holders share our views it would fix the heavyweight division.

"Any heavyweight worth their salt should be looking to unify the division and hold all the belts. When the belts aren’t unified, the public are confused about who is the champion.

“In the past, the Klitschko's couldn’t unify because they were brothers and that’s why the public lose interest and it hurts the sport. That’s why the Klitschko's will never have that legacy like an undisputed champion will have.

"Take Lennox Lewis for example, or Muhammad Ali, the Klitschko’s never really got to that top level, in my opinion, because they didn’t become undisputed.

“It sort of hurt the sport at bit for 15 or so years, but it’s different now because the belt holders are hungry and willing to take the risk.

“Losing isn’t the end of the world either. The majority of greats lost at some point in their careers and many of them came back. Lennox Lewis beat the two guys who knocked him out and had the courage to put it all on the line.

“It’s exciting and I think Joseph Parker has timed it just right coming into a host of cracker match-ups, rematches and maybe even trilogies where it goes one way and then the other before back again.

“There are a lot of guys around and the UK is shaping up to be the epicenter for that,” he added.

Parker’s plans could be scuppered by WBA president Gilberto J. Mendoza, who has previously said he wants the winner of the fight to face Luis Ortiz, however nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

