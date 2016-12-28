2016 has been a very eventful year for Brock Lesnar who has had high profile matches at WrestleMania, Summer Slam and Survivor Series.

This year also marked Lesnar's return to the Octagon as he appeared at UFC 200 and defeated Mark Hunt.

The Beast's career over?

Since then he has been surrounded by stories of performance enhancing drugs and has even been banned from the UFC for one year.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will Lesnar or Punk ever appear in UFC again? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

The whole situation has thrown his UFC future into doubt and now recent comments from UFC President Dana White have added to those doubts.

White was recently stopped by TMZ and questioned on the future of not only Lesnar, but of another former WWE superstar in CM Punk.

Article continues below

When asked about Lesnar, White said:

"I think his career is winding down but he's a freak of nature. Who knows ... maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again but I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset."

Hinting that the now 39-year-old Lesnar could be done with his MMA career will be a big loss for White, but he didn't stop there.

White also discussed a possible second fight for CM Punk but admitted that the two of them haven't spoken about it.

As evident by the crowd at Monday night's RAW, WWE fans want to see Punk back in the ring but that seems to be an impossibility right now.

White is clearly on good terms with the former leader of the Straight Edge Society and holds a lot of respect for him for taking on the world of UFC.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms