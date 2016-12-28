Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

White has discussed the big names returning to the octagon.

Dana White comments on CM Punk and Brock Lesnar's UFC futures

2016 has been a very eventful year for Brock Lesnar who has had high profile matches at WrestleMania, Summer Slam and Survivor Series.

This year also marked Lesnar's return to the Octagon as he appeared at UFC 200 and defeated Mark Hunt.

The Beast's career over?

Since then he has been surrounded by stories of performance enhancing drugs and has even been banned from the UFC for one year.

The whole situation has thrown his UFC future into doubt and now recent comments from UFC President Dana White have added to those doubts.

White was recently stopped by TMZ and questioned on the future of not only Lesnar, but of another former WWE superstar in CM Punk.

When asked about Lesnar, White said:

"I think his career is winding down but he's a freak of nature. Who knows ... maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again but I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset."

Hinting that the now 39-year-old Lesnar could be done with his MMA career will be a big loss for White, but he didn't stop there.

White also discussed a possible second fight for CM Punk but admitted that the two of them haven't spoken about it.

As evident by the crowd at Monday night's RAW, WWE fans want to see Punk back in the ring but that seems to be an impossibility right now.

White is clearly on good terms with the former leader of the Straight Edge Society and holds a lot of respect for him for taking on the world of UFC.

CM Punk

