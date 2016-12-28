In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Manuel ready to start against the Jets.

Buffalo Bills to start EJ Manuel in week 17

The Rex Ryan era in Buffalo is over as he was fired on Tuesday following their 7-8 season and another year without play-off football.

The Bills have looked promising this year despite having a losing record with runningback LeSean McCoy having a productive year and even recording a shutout victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The final straw

Ryan has been fired ahead of Buffalo's match against his former team and divisional rival the New York Jets on Sunday.

In the hours following Ryan's dismissal, another big piece of news has come out of Buffalo as regular starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has also been benched.

Taylor has had a solid year this year, passing for over 3,000 yards and throwing 17 touchdown passes while running in a further six.

However he has been benched ahead of an arguably meaningless season finale against the Jets and ESPN claimed "After Ryan made it publicly clear Monday that he intended to start Taylor in Week 17, the Bills management had a decision to make,"

Stories have surfaced about Taylor being involved in a car accident ahead of the recent loss to the Miami Dolphins.

EJ Manuel now looks to take his chance at a rare NFL start as he tries to prove that he can be a capable back up.

Taylor could be set for an interesting off-season as he is set to hit free agency - although his benching could suggest that the Bills won't allow that to happen.

Benched to save himself

The Bills benching Taylor is supposedly not football related but simply a case of them trying to keep him healthy.

If the Bills do re-sign their starting quarterback, they won't want an injury putting his future in doubt.

