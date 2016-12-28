Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

American Alpha finally win the titles (©Twitter @WWE).

American Alpha win the Smackdown Tag Team titles

Tonight's episode of Smackdown saw three title matches take place - but only one new champion was crowned to round off 2016 in WWE.

With the final show of the year, Smackdown went all out by having the return of John Cena and a major title changing hands.

New champions

In the first title match of the night, the Wyatt Family put their tag titles on the line in a four corners match, defending against American Alpha, the Usos and former champions Heath Slater and Rhyno.

It would come down to American Alpha and the reigning champions but it would the continuation of the problems between Randy Orton and Luke Harper that would crown new champions.

With Orton on the top rope with Chad Gable, Harper looked to be trying to help but would inadvertently knock Orton off of the top rope.

Orton would fall on top of Harper then find himself ripe for the picking at the hands of the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Jordan and Gable would combine in a very familiar fashion to pin the Viper and claim their first titles on the main roster.

With the Royal Rumble under a month away, it now seems likely that Alpha will be facing the Wyatts at the big event in San Antonio.

With the Wyatt's utilising the free bird rule to defend their titles, it is expected that some of them will still be utilised in the Royal Rumble match itself.

Tonight's match however could have larger significance in the dynamic of the Wyatt Family with the seemingly inevitable combustion between Orton and Harper now on the horizon.

If the two members of the Wyatt Family do come to blows, it could lead to a clash as soon as the Royal Rumble, or even at WrestleMania itself.

