Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

One half of the former champions could be hurt (©Twitter @MickeyAceStudios).

Heath Slater potentially injured during Smackdown match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tonight saw the final episode of Smackdown in 2016 and it made more than a few headlines - most notably due to the return of John Cena.

However one other headline was made in the tag team division as American Alpha captured their first titles on the main roster.

Come at a cost

While Alpha celebrated their first title win, another team suffered a potentially devastating loss as an injury may have hit one superstar.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Slater's potential injury? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The Wyatt Family lost their titles in a four corners elimination match against Alpha, The Usos and the former champions Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Slater and Rhyno were the first Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions and with a chance to win their titles tonight, their fortunes would go in the exact opposite way.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Slater would take to Twitter after the match to broadcast a very ominous message.

Claiming that he will be seeing the doctor tomorrow seems to suggest that Slater suffered an injury during tonight's match.

Slater and Rhyno were eliminated early in the match but if Slater is in fact injured, could his bring an end to their partnership?

For months, Rhyno and Slater have been Smackdown's odd couple but a long term injury to Slater could see the end of their team.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Randy Orton

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again