Tonight saw the final episode of Smackdown in 2016 and it made more than a few headlines - most notably due to the return of John Cena.

However one other headline was made in the tag team division as American Alpha captured their first titles on the main roster.

Come at a cost

While Alpha celebrated their first title win, another team suffered a potentially devastating loss as an injury may have hit one superstar.

The Wyatt Family lost their titles in a four corners elimination match against Alpha, The Usos and the former champions Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Slater and Rhyno were the first Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions and with a chance to win their titles tonight, their fortunes would go in the exact opposite way.

Slater would take to Twitter after the match to broadcast a very ominous message.

Claiming that he will be seeing the doctor tomorrow seems to suggest that Slater suffered an injury during tonight's match.

Slater and Rhyno were eliminated early in the match but if Slater is in fact injured, could his bring an end to their partnership?

For months, Rhyno and Slater have been Smackdown's odd couple but a long term injury to Slater could see the end of their team.

