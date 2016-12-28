Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

With Diego Costa suspended, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte sprang a surprise by deploying Eden Hazard as a False 9 against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

It was a gamble - Hazard has spent his entire career up until now playing on the left wing, with the exception of one match against Tottenham last season - especially with £33 million summer signing Michy Batshuayi available to play.

But it was a gamble that paid off handsomely for the Italian coach. Everything he touches seems to turn to gold at the moment.

Article continues below

Chelsea won 3-0 and Hazard produced a Man of the Match performance, capped off by his 49th-minute penalty.

He also went close to scoring what would have been one of the best goals in Premier League history: a rabona from the edge of the penalty area which forced a fine save from the Bournemouth keeper Artur Boruc.

Article continues below

Video: Hazard's highlights vs. Bournemouth

A video highlights package of Hazard’s display against the Cherries has now emerged and it suggests the Belgium international has the quality to become football’s next top False 9.

The False 9 position was made famous by Lionel Messi under Pep Guardiola and although it’s safe to assume Hazard won’t scale the same lofty heights as the Barcelona icon, there’s no reason why he can’t make an impact for Chelsea in that position on a more regular basis over the coming seasons.

Check out his highlights here…

Twitter's reaction to Hazard's display

Hazard fires warning to Chelsea's title rivals

Chelsea secured a club-record 12th successive top-flight victory with their emphatic win over Bournemouth and Hazard believes the Blues’ title rivals may have their work cut out to overhaul them.

"We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game," Hazard was quoted as saying by Goal ahead of Saturday's visit of Stoke City.

"We don't look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It's not only about Chelsea, this league.

"This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us."

Asked if Conte's side is the best Chelsea team he’s played in, Hazard added: "Yes because we win every game! We are full of confidence. We try to do something that we didn't do in the past. We score some goals."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms