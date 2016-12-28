Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills made the unsurprising decision to fire Rex Ryan from his position as head coach of the football team.

Ryan was largely unsuccessful with the Bills, finishing both of his seasons since his appointment in 2015 with a record of .500 or less. He was fired alongside his brother, Rob Ryan, the team's assistant head coach, with Anthony Lynn now taking over as interim head coach for their final game of the season against the New York Jets.

It was only last month that the former Jets head coach said if Buffalo wanted to get rid of him, he would go kicking and screaming, but that wasn't the case yesterday at all. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

He said to two local reporters: "Hey dudes. No offense. I’m not talking.” He then left not long after from the Bills’ facility in a pickup truck painted in the team’s colors as seen in the video below.

Quite the contrary to what he said before, and he'd probably want to get that truck repainted soon.

Ryan didn't exactly underachieve at the Bills, finishing with a 15-16 record overall, but he didn't live up to the criteria of the Bills owner Terry Pegula of playoff or else. Ryan even promised he would take Buffalo to the playoffs upon his hiring.

Many critics will say Ryan doesn't deserve to have another head coaching job because he hasn't accomplished anything since taking the Jets to the AFC Championship in back-to-back years in 2009 and 2010.

It would be surprising if Ryan isn't hired as a head coach again, but he'll definitely get a defensive coaching position at a team next season. He's just going to have to change the colors on that pickup truck before his interview.

