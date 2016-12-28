Jurgen Klopp knows too well that Liverpool's defensive frailties could cost them the Premier League title this campaign if they don't rectify their issues at the back soon enough.

None of the league's top six teams have conceded more than the Reds (21) so far this campaign, and few of Liverpool's backline or goalkeepers have given their boss any confidence on the matter.

Loris Karius arrived from Klopp's old club Mainz during the summer and fairly quickly established himself as the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper, despite Mignolet clearly boasting more experience.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, following a string of poor performances by the German himself, the Belgian shot stopper has since returned for the club's last three league games, after having been reduced to a lesser role in the cup competitions.

All seemed to be going ok for Mignolet, until Tuesday night's 4-1 victory over Stoke City when, what appeared to be a fairly routine save, the 28-year-old flapped at the near post as Jonathan Walters gave Stoke the lead.

Article continues below

To Mignolet's defence, Dejan Lovren did him no favours by letting Walters run across him in the box to head home. But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes it is Mignolet's job to be the final line of defence and make up for the mistakes made in front of him.

It's been three years since the 38-year-old last pulled on a red shirt for Liverpool, and boasts the kind of experience and quality that Klopp is currently lacking in his back line.

Goalkeeping crisis

“Liverpool have got a goalkeeping problem – it’s not just one individual," said Carragher, per Goal.

“The reason Karius was brought in was because Jurgen Klopp didn’t think that Simon Mignolet was good enough.

“When a Liverpool goalkeeper gets asked to make a save that he should make, a lot of the time they are going in.

“You can say it’s poor defensively, but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out – that’s what he’s there for. I’m a centre-back myself and you don’t play a game without making mistakes, and that’s where your keeper comes into it.”

Carragher believes there is a ready-made replacement to rectify Klopp's goalkeeping problem, in the form of Manchester City outcast Joe Hart - who is currently out on loan at Torino.

The England goalkeeper was ushered out of the Etihad by Pep Guardiola in the summer, but is in the prime of his career and would provide Liverpool with the required quality and stability at the back.

Great chance for Reds

“If someone said to me the window is open and you can go and get Joe Hart, you’d do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp, I’d do it," said Carragher.

“It is a great chance that Liverpool have got at the moment and it might be different next year with European football coming in and the managers that have come into this country now having another year’s experience."

Hart could be the perfect answer to Klopp's problems between the sticks, with the 29-year-old never wanting to leave the Premier League and would provide him with the opportunity to, once again, playing for one of Europe's top clubs.

The England shot-stopper would be a big blotch on the club's wage bill, but Carragher believes it would be a move worth making in order to keep up with England's big spenders who are currently in around Liverpool in the title race.

“Antonio Conte is flying at the moment, you think of someone like Pep Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have," Carragher added.

“Jurgen Klopp, when you’re talking net spend, has virtually spent nothing since he has come in. He has done a remarkable job but the position Liverpool are in, if they get a chance to get a goalkeeper who has won Premier League titles, you do it.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms