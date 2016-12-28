In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Derek Carr.

Derek Carr receives message of support from Kobe Bryant following injury

Last Saturday, the Oakland Raiders' hopes of progressing in the playoffs this year were dashed when their quarterback, Derek Carr, broke his fibula, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old won’t be able to lead the franchise when they play in their first playoff appearance since 2002, but he is doing his best to try and stay positive in what is bound to be a very nasty situation for him.

Carr tweeted out on Tuesday that his surgery was a success, saying: "Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!"

This caught the attention of a well-known athlete who Carr looks up to; Kobe Bryant. He tweeted: "Come back better than ever @derekcarrqb #muse #dominaterecovery"

The Raiders quarterback then replied: "No problem! Thank you for the motivation! Means more than you know!"

Carr said earlier this season that admires Bryant because of the way he was able to handle himself in clutch situations. He said he uses the 'Mamba mentality' in close circumstances in order to try and get the best outcome. 

That certainly has been working this season, as not only are the Raiders in the playoffs, but they could finish the regular season as the second-best team in the AFC if they manage to win against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Denver Broncos v Oakland Raiders

There's even still a chance for them to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the New England Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

However, it's going to be a tough uphill battle as they'll have to win this week, as well as throughout the playoffs, without their star quarterback. Carr finished the season with 3,933 yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a quarterback passer rating of 96.7.

