For any player who has played alongside either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo it's inevitable that, at some point, they are going to be quizzed which of the two players is the best on the planet.

David Villa spent three years playing alongside Messi at the Camp Nou between 2010 and 2013 while having also played against him throughout his meteoric rise to the top of the sport.

But the veteran Spanish striker has only ever come up against Ronaldo when facing Real Madrid, meaning it would always be inevitable who the 35-year-old would name as the world's best player.

Villa did, unsurprisingly, name Messi as the best player on the planet, ahead of Ronaldo - who won the 2016 Ballon d'Or, which was announced earlier in the month.

However, as per Marca, Villa claims that the Argentine should have won the golden ball for a record sixth time if the award is given to the world's best player.

"I think it is a difficult vote to evaluate," said Villa. "Sometimes, personal performance is counted over others because of the displays of the team. That happened this year and has happened in many others."

Ronaldo was the clear favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year, after surrendering the award to Messi in 2015.

Ballon d'Or in wrong hands

The Portugal international did indeed win his country's first major trophy at the European Championships this summer and win an 11th Champions League crown with Real Madrid, marking him out as a deserving winner.

But while Villa feels the Ballon d'Or is the wrong hands, he believes Messi can still enact revenge by stopping the Portuguese from lifting another trophy at the end of the campaign, in the form of La Liga.

Los Blancos lead La Liga by three points, over bitter rivals Barcelona, and remain the only unbeaten side in the division, while the Catalan giants are playing catch up after a not quite so convincing start to their title defence.

Villa: Real can still be caught

Luis Enrique's men have drawn three of their last six league games, but Villa believes both his former clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, can still catch Real - who have not won the league since 2012.

"Madrid have a considerable advantage but there are a lot of games left," said Villa. "I'm confident that Barcelona and Atletico will fight until the end."

And the Spain striker still harbours hope of a recall to La Roja squad, despite not being selected for his country since June 2014.

"It is difficult but I've always said that even when I'm retired and sat at home I'll still dream of being called up," Villa added, who has made earned 97 caps for Spain and is his country's all-time top goalscorer.

