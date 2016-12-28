Tony Bellew says he can make David Haye “quit” if he makes life difficult enough for him when the pair meet at The O2 on March 4.

Tough-talking Bellew is currently working hard in preparation for the grudge match, and says his opponent doesn’t have the same grit and determination he once had.

Haye made his comeback this year after a lengthy break from boxing caused by injury, but WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew doesn’t think he has returned with the same fight as before.

“What I will tell you is, if this fight goes past four rounds, he’s going to quit,” Bellew said, as per Sky Sports News.

“At some stage, it will get too hard and he will quit. He hasn’t got the fight in him anymore.

“I love fighting. I am not 100 percent in the head, I enjoy having a fight. We will see on March 4, where it happens, when it happens, but I must stress when I knock out David Haye on March 4 – I am then the best heavyweight in the world outside of them champions.

“Just let that sink in and think about where do I go from there.”

Despite his confidence, Merseysider Bellew admitted that Haye is the “most dangerous” heavyweight in the world, but insists it doesn't matter whether the match turns out to be a quick-fire demolition or a lengthy slog, he expects to emerge as the victor.

Bellew continued: “He’s the best heavyweight in the world outside of the champions. There is no debating whatsoever.”

“He’s possibly the most dangerous heavyweight in the world, including the champions.

“What does he do very well? He has got a massive right hand. His technique’s not the best but his fantastic athleticism allows him to make up for that.

“If I can drag him to the second half of the fight and to the deep waters, I will drown him, I will win easy, but I don’t think it will get that far.

“I do believe this fight could be a four-round shootout and I am under no illusions if he catches me clean in the first four rounds I am going to have to get off the floor to win, but make no mistake he’s going to have to do the same thing.

“The big difference between me and him, he hasn’t got it in him to get off the floor.”

