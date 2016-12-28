Wesley Sneijder has played under some world-class coaches during his illustrious career, including the manager widely regarded as one of the best ever: Jose Mourinho.

However, ask the Netherlands international to name the best coach he’s worked under and he wouldn’t choose the revered Portuguese boss - despite the fact he won the treble with him in 2010.

Sneijder doesn’t believe the world’s best coach is Mourinho, or even Pep Guardiola. Jurgen Klopp? Nope. Carlo Ancelotti? Guess again…

Sneijder is one of the few people - perhaps the only person - who still believes that Louis van Gaal is the best in the business.

No, really.

Sneijder: There's no better coach than Van Gaal

"I have always said that Van Gaal is the best coach there is, technically and tactically," the Galatasaray playmaker told Fox Sports, per Goal, this week. "There is no better coach than Van Gaal.”

Sneijder: But he's a terrible man-manager

However, Sneijder admits that the veteran Dutch coach, who struggled during his two-year stint with Manchester United, lacks man-management skills.

"But I think there is room for improvement when you look at the way he deals with his players and staff,” the Dutchman added.

"I had a perfect time with him on the pitch, as a coach, because his training sessions were the most fun.

"But as a human being, I have had nothing but trouble with him on a personal level."

Van Gaal has fallen out with so many players

Plenty of players who have plied their trade under Van Gaal, a famed disciplinarian, will be able to sympathise with Sneijder.

Van Gaal has fallen out with so many people during his career - from players and managers to journalists and club board members - that it would take all day to name them all.

Van Gaal is still being linked to top jobs

Nevertheless, because of his impressive CV, the 65-year-old is still being linked to top jobs.

It was revealed earlier this month that Van Gaal is on Paris Saint-Germain’s list of potential new managers if they decide to part company with Unai Emery.

