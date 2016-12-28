Oscar never quite lived up to his full potential during his four years at Chelsea, but the club have still managed to make an enormous profit on the Brazil midfielder who they bought for £25 million.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was unable to find his place within Antonio Conte's new-found 3-4-3 system at Stamford Bridge, and a move away from the west London club was inevitable.

However, few expected the midfielder to up sticks and make the bold and rather questionable decision to join the Chinese Super League - far from the glamour of the Premier League.

In has been a mindblowing move by yet another Chinese club who are exerting their financial power in order to attract some of the biggest names in world football to Asia.

Shanghai SIPG, who Oscar will join in January after they and Chelsea agreed a €60 million fee, was the Brazilian's escape route after feeling "terrible" at Stamford Bridge, according to the club's general manager Sui Guoyang.

Oscar helped Chelsea to win the Premier League and Europa League during his time at the club but gave up the chance to do it all again under Conte, in favour of a move to China that will see him earn £20 million a year.

According to SIPG's general director, the Brazilian hopes a move to one of the world's fastest growing leagues could also help him to secure a return to the Selecao squad.

Oscar felt terrible

"Oscar has fallen out of favour with Conte because he has no place in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation," said Guoyang, per Goal.

"It played a key part in his desire to leave. He felt terrible to sit on the bench and not be involved. He is so young.

"Oscar wants to come back to the Brazil national team. Some of his compatriots play in the CSL and they still get called up to the national team. So it helped him to make the decision to move to China."

The Brazilian will link up with Portuguese manager Andre Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG, who joined the club earlier this year, having been sacked by Chelsea four months prior to Oscar's arrival from Internacional in 2012.

Fee not reckless

But Guoyang has rejected claims that the fee they've paid for Oscar is reckless, with many believing the price tag doesn't reflect his true value.

"If we don’t offer €60 million, do you think he will bother to come?" said Guoyang. "There's such a huge gap between CSL and Europe's top leagues. It’s unrealistic to suggest that we would have done it in a different way.

"The cost of signing the player was €60m indeed, not £60m. The club's senior management personally flew to Paris to seal the deal."

It will indeed reduce the club's wage bill considerably, but the Blues know it may well not be the final interest they receive from China, regarding one of their players.

John Terry could potentially leave for the Chinese Super League at the end of the season, with his short-term contract extension set to expire, while both star striker Diego Costa and midfielder Cesc Fabregas having both been linked with moves to the Far East in the past.

