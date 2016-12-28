Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cena is open to match with The Undertaker.

John Cena confirms he’d want WrestleMania match with The Undertaker

John Cena made his emphatic return to SmackDown Live this week, delivering a brilliant promo to show he’s still the man and confirming that he’ll challenge AJ Styles once again for the WWE Championship, this time, at the Royal Rumble event.

Regardless of all the excitement shown from the fans regarding that match, there was only one name the Chicago crowd were chanting when Cena opened the show.

DREAM MATCH

It’s clear they want it to happen too, a WrestleMania match against The Undertaker.

While he didn’t give everything away upon his return, in an interview with ESPN, the 15-time world champion discussed the possibility of facing off against The Deadman.

We all know the two have met – and competed – with each other before, but there’s definitely a difference between doing it on an episode of Raw or SmackDown, and stepping into the ring with him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite it already happening earlier in his career, he confirmed his interest in a potential match due to the legendary presence he brings.

'MY ANSWER IS YES'

He said: “Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE.

“And just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know, and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him.

“If you’re asking if I’d want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes.”

With Cena on board, it may only be a matter of time before WWE give into fan demand, and have the two clash in Orlando next year.

Would you like to see The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

